FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Ethan Joshua Lockhart of Florence was last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1100 block of W. Sumter Street, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 482 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for iPhone and Android devices. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-CRIMESC.