FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of shots-fired calls that area agencies have responded to in 2022 continue to be lower than in 2021, according to an ongoing crime analysis from News13.

By March 31 – the 90th day of the year – there had been 76 shootings within News13’s coverage area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. In 2021, there were 96 shootings by the end of March.

While last year’s gun violence mainly clustered in Darlington and Dillon counties, this year’s hot spot appears to be Florence County.

There have been 79 shootings within News13’s coverage area this year, as of information gathered late Tuesday morning.

The crime analysis was done using data collected from local law enforcement agencies and coroners. Mental health calls, suicides and unsubstantiated claims were not included.

In March, there were nine shootings that led to at least one death, out of 25 total incidents. Ten people were killed and 14 were injured.

So far in 2022, 28 people have been killed in shootings. By the same time in 2021, 35 had been killed.

While most shootings do not lead to any injuries or deaths, three in 2022 have led to more than one person injured. The most violent gun-related incident this year was on March 24, when a shooting on Willow Drive in Laurinburg injured two people and killed one. On March 13, two people were killed at a birthday party in Pembroke.

Of the 9 people confirmed to have been killed in March shootings, two remain unsolved. One was ruled as justified.

Another instance is a possible suicide after a subject fired at police and barricaded himself inside a home, which was then set on fire. The man’s cause of death has not been announced, but due to shooting at police, has been included in the general gun violence data. However, he is not included in the following list.

March’s shootings deaths include:

March 1 – Rhonda Harris killed in Myrtle Beach

March 5 – Zwaquan Brown killed in Dillon

March 6 – Kei’juan Fore killed in Dillon

March 13 – Randi Hunt killed in Pembroke

March 13 – Undisclosed victim killed in Pembroke

March 15 – Darius Davon Moore killed in Laurinburg

March 24 – Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson killed in Lumberton

March 31 – Undisclosed victim killed in Lake City