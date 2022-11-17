FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fenters allegedly shot Charles Britt McKenzie Jr, 45, while he was driving on Second Neck Road in the Johnsonville area after an argument started at a bar along First Neck Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shots were also fired at the bar as patrons were leaving, according to the sheriff’s office.

McKenzie later died from the shooting, according to deputies.

Fenters is awaiting a bond hearing as of Thursday morning.