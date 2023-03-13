FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old has been identified as the man killed Saturday morning in a Florence County nightclub shooting.

Dakyas Riyuan Belser, 22, of Florence, was identified as the man who was killed, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Javon Smith, 45, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened at Lava Lounge, a nightclub on West Sumter Street, deputies said. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation at the club.