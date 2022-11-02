COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Florence County man has been arrested on multiple sex charges involving a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

Efren Eric Sanchez of Effingham was arrested on Oct. 28 by investigators with the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Sanchez engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor; one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If convicted, the sexual exploitation charge carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Sanchez was being held without bond Wednesday morning in the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

The case is being prosecuted by the attorney general's office.