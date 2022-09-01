FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have a second suspect in custody in connection to an armed robbery earlier this summer, according to the sheriff’s office.

William Porter Lester III, 36, of Florence, has been charged with first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft, grand larceny, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery. He was arrested on Aug. 10.

Lester, along with Wayne Eugene Bain, are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint, carrying the victim away, stealing the victim’s vehicle and then stealing more than $10,000 in items from the victim’s home. They then used the victim’s bank card at multiple locations.

Lester was also charged in September 2019 after he allegedly committed a different armed robbery after he entered a store and demanded that the clerks hand over money.

News13 asked for information on Lester’s arrest on Aug. 11, and did not receive information until Thursday.

Lester remained in jail, as of Thursday evening.