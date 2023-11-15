FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three out of four suspects wanted in an alleged mob assault in Florence County have been arrested, according to online jail records.
Robert Drakeford, Angel Drakeford and Gerry Humbert have all been booked into the Florence County Detention Center on multiple charges, online jail records show. They were booked on Wednesday morning.
Humbert is charged with stalking, two counts of petit larceny, criminal conspiracy and third-degree assault and battery by mob, jail records show. His bond has been set at just more than $15,000.
Angel Drakeford is charged with carrying or delivering a challenge, stalking and criminal conspiracy, jail records show. Her bond is set at $35,000.
Robert Drakeford is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of petit larceny, third-degree assault and battery by mob and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records. His bond is set at just more than $20,000.
An arrest warrant is also issued for Ty’Shawn Humbert.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the four went to the Florence Inn & Suites hotel on Nov. 5 and attacked the person, who needed medical treatment. No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
