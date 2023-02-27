Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the names of Jim Brown and Tim Norwood. We apologize for the error.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Medallion Award was presented Monday to three people who have made significant contributions to bettering the Pee Dee and its residents through finances, community service, or education.

The award is named after General Francis Marion and is presented on or around Francis Marion University Day each year.

This year’s Marion Medallion Award winners are Pat Gibson Hye Moore, Jim Brown and Tim Norwood, who have all devoted their lives to making Florence better.

Moore served on the Florence City Council for nine years and has created several different community organizations. Moore still continues to help the community even as she has cancer. She partnered with Councilman Bryan Braddock to raise $1 million for a community resource center for the homeless.

Brown and Norwood are lifelong friends and business partners credited with helping revitalize Downtown Florence.

“We’ve selected recipients who we felt would demonstrate the quality of commitment and service to this community that Francis Marion demonstrated a couple centuries ago,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University.

The Marion Medallion has General Francis Marion’s face on one side and the recipient’s name engraved on the other.