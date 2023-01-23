FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release.
“Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 arrests connected to the execution of several search and arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.
The operation resulted in:
- 36 people charged with possession of marijuana
- 21 charged with driving under suspension
- 11 charged as wanted persons
- Seven charged with alcohol violations
- Six charged with possession of methamphetamine
- Five charged with controlled substance violations
- Four charged with possession of cocaine
- Four charged with possession of crack cocaine
- Three charged with possession of heroin
- Two charged with providing false information
- Two charged with DUI
- Two charged with having no driver’s license
- Two charged with failure to stop for blue light
- One charged with possession of mushrooms
- One charged with having a loud exhaust
Authorities also made eight arrests for trafficking crack, trafficking heroin, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and meth, the sheriff’s office said.
“We are doing our best to remove the criminal element from these areas to make our county safe for our citizens and those who travel here,” Joye said in the release. “There is much more to be done, but Operation Extended Stay is just the beginning.”
No further details were immediately released.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.