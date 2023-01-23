FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release.

“Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 arrests connected to the execution of several search and arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

The operation resulted in:

36 people charged with possession of marijuana

21 charged with driving under suspension

11 charged as wanted persons

Seven charged with alcohol violations

Six charged with possession of methamphetamine

Five charged with controlled substance violations

Four charged with possession of cocaine

Four charged with possession of crack cocaine

Three charged with possession of heroin

Two charged with providing false information

Two charged with DUI

Two charged with having no driver’s license

Two charged with failure to stop for blue light

One charged with possession of mushrooms

One charged with having a loud exhaust

Authorities also made eight arrests for trafficking crack, trafficking heroin, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and meth, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are doing our best to remove the criminal element from these areas to make our county safe for our citizens and those who travel here,” Joye said in the release. “There is much more to be done, but Operation Extended Stay is just the beginning.”

No further details were immediately released.

Count on News13 for updates.