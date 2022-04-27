FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are in custody after an armed robbery at the Dollar General store on Howe Springs Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to an alarm at the store determined that the suspects had left the area in a vehicle headed toward South Irby Street, Major Michael Nunn said. The three people were taken into custody after the vehicle was seen stopped at a convenience store on Green Acres Road and South Irby Street.

The people in custody have not been identified, and the sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the robbery.

