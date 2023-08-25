FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need help locating three people of interest in an assault investigation.

On August 19, at the Hot Spot gas station in Timmonsville at about 3:00 a.m., several people attacked a victim after an argument turned physical, deputies said.

Investigators believe that the three people in the above photographs have knowledge about the incident.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident or the identity or whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80169, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app.