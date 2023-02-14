FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Florence resident was stabbed to death on Friday, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Jermal Duane Fulmore was taken to a hospital and declared dead after the incident at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of West Jody Road, von Lutcken said. An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, along with the coroner’s office.

