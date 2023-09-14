FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 35-year-old man.

Thomas M. Hopkins was last seen on Tuesday in the Amherst Drive area of Florence, according to deputies. He is about 5-foot-10, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he might be associated with a 2012 gray Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina license plate number LKZ 366.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 80165 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by going to www.peedeeswanted.com, by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling g888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).