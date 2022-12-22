FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Florence County motel, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, according to the sheriff’s office.

37-year-old James Quashone Scott, of Darlington, died after being taken to a hospital, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 360, use the “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app or contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

No other details were immediately available.