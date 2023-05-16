FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people were arrested, including two juveniles, after allegedly shooting at a mobile home in Florence, police said.
The mobile home, located on Oliver Drive in Florence County, was allegedly shot at six times, deputies said.
Florence County deputies said on Facebook that the incident happened at about 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
No one was injured in the shooting and the four involved were arrested, according to deputies.
Police said more information will be released at a later time.
