FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for four people connected to an allegedly assault-by-mob incident earlier this month at a hotel on Bancroft Road just outside the city limits of Florence.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Robert Denzell Drakeford, IV, 29, of Effingham; Angel Tajah Drakeford, 26, of Florence; Gerry Steven Humbert, 48, of Darlington; and Ty’Shawn Maliek Humbert, 24, of Effingham, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they went to the Florence Inn & Suites hotel on Nov. 5 and attacked the person, who needed medical treatment. No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Deputies released the following descriptions of the four suspects:

Robert Drakeford is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 185 pounds

Angel Drakeford is about 5-foot-1 and weighs about 140 pounds

Gerry Humbert is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 221 pounds.

Ty’Shawn Humbert is about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 174 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80172, or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.