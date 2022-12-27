FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old woman is missing from Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Hickson, 45, of Scranton, was last seen leaving her home at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies said. She left in a blue 2004 Honda Accord with license plate number SZU 522.

Hickson was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a gray hoodie, jeans and blue Nike sneakers, according to deputies. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 198 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Family members said Hickson suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Hickson’s location is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 395 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s app for iPhone and Android devices.