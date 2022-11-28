FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man has been reported missing in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence, was last seen when he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 25, FCSO said.

Googe is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds, according to FCSO. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Googe’s location is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 438.