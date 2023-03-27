FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About $600,000 worth of cocaine was seized Sunday after a Florence County traffic stop, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A commercial bus was pulled over on West Lucas Street just after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A canine was used to sniff the outside of the bus and deputies discovered a bag of narcotics in the lower luggage compartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eight brick-shaped packages containing 20.3 pounds of cocaine was found in the bag, deputies said.

Deputies interviewed passengers on the bus, but no one claimed ownership, according to the sheriff’s office. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

The cocaine was seized and the incident remains under investigation.