FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old man who might be affected by dementia is missing from the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Bansibhai Patel of Florence was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Westbrook Drive, deputies said.

Patel was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants and flip-flops, according to deputies. He is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Family members told deputies that it’s possible that Patel suffers from dementia.

Deputies are currently searching for Patel in the Westbrook area of Florence County.

Anyone with information on Patel’s location is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121.