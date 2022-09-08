FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.
The alleged incidents happened between January 2016 and December 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.