FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a missing 77-year-old who they say suffers from advanced dementia.
Kenneth Jones Jr. was last seen at the Park Inn motel on W. Lucas Street in Florence. He might be driving a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan bearing with South Carolina license plate TXE 899. The vehicle has a magnet on the back hatch that says “Love your world.”
Jones was last known to be wearing tan short pants and an unknown color shirt. He is about 5-foot-7, weighs about 165 pounds and has blue eyes and a gray beard. He also has a bald spot on the left side of his head with a large scar and a moose tattoo on his upper left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121, ext. 80174 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s office’s free app for Apple or Android devices. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
