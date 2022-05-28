FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Florence County by a man who was shooting at cars driving by his home, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

The shooting happened in the area of Old River Road. A woman whose age is unknown was also injured in the shooting. She was in a car with the 8-year-old, Joye said.

A total of three cars were shot at and one person is in custody, Joye said. The man retreated to his home and SWAT found him with several weapons, according to Joye. A motive is not yet known.

