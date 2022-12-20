FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million of cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to deputies.

Alexander was out of jail on bond on a murder charge out of California, according to deputies.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-95 north near mile-marker 157, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found about 118 pounds of cocaine, about $182,000 in cash and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.