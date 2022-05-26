JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Administrators found an airsoft pistol at Johnsonville High School after a rumor about a gun on campus prompted a lock out, according to Superintendent Allana Prosser.

When administrators were made aware of the rumors, all schools were placed on lock out until they could investigate, according to Prosser. After the airsoft pistol was located, the lock out was lifted.

“The matter was dealt with by administration and the district SRO officers and students were not in danger at any time,” Prosser said in a statement. “The faculty and students adhered to lock out procedures and reacted accordingly.”

Prosser added the district will continue to take precautionary measures and “will always err on the side of caution.”

No other information was immediately available.