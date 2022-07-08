FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Animal shelters across the state are struggling to stay below capacity.

The Grand Strand, Marlboro County, Darlington County and Florence Area Humane Societies all report no empty kennels.

Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society, said it’s time for systemic change. She is urging the public to reach out to their local representatives in support of increased spay and neuter resources, which she hopes will help fight the overcrowding.

At the Florence Area Humane Society, animals are doubled up in some kennels. Some are stored in play areas meant for visiting potential adoptions. Extra crates have been brought in and signs on the doors urge people not to surrender animals without checking first.

Boswell said it is far from a unique situation.

“There’s an overpopulation of pets, not only in Florence County but in our state,” she said.

She attributes the problem to lower adoption rates since the pandemic’s initial peak and the lack of affordable spay and neuter options in the community.

“Not only would it help with overpopulation at the shelters, it would also help the community,” Boswell said. “There are a lot of folks out there that are willing to get their pets spayed — or even strays — if they could have some help with it.”

She said Spay and Neuter Intervention of the Pee Dee, which closed in January, offered those services for around $75, compared to around $300 at a vet’s office.

“Shelters are full of dogs and cats and they need to find new homes,” Bryant Taylor, the Charleston Animal Society’s manager of emergency response and preparedness, said. “That’s why we are here.”

Charleston Animal Society’s mobile spay/neuter clinic was set up at SNIP’s office Thursday and Friday to perform operations on around 100 animals in an effort to help clear the Humane Society’s backlog.

Taylor said the need for those services is apparent.

“When we showed up with our trailer, we had the general public stopping in the parking lot to ask if this place is opening back up,” he said. “I’m sure the local community is looking to have this resource back again.”

Boswell said she hopes the help will help prepare the shelter to clear as much space as possible during the nine-day statewide Pick Me adoption event, which started Friday.

“We care about animals in our community and I think our citizens do too,” she said. “For us to see so many come in that we can’t place with a foster or in our shelter, that breaks our hearts.

The Florence Area Humane Society is offering discounted adoption rates at $50 per dog or $40 per cat until July 17. Boswell said for those who can’t adopt or foster an animal, volunteers and donations are always needed.