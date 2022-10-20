FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Accused killer and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Florence County courtroom Thursday for a pre-trial hearing after Murdaugh’s team of layers wanted access to more evidence.

Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion to strike the notice of an alibi. He also said the state has done a good job presenting evidence in a timely manner given the compressed schedule of the case, and that’s why he denied blanket subpoena power for the defense.

Newman said he’s entertain subpoenas on a case-by-case basis should the state drag its heels.

The pre-trial hearing was in Florence because Newman is an at-large circuit court judge, meaning he bounces from county to county and was scheduled in Florence Thursday for another case, so both the state and the defense decided to keep things simple.

The hearing was a result of three motions filed by Murdaugh’s defense attorneys in the past week searching for more information faster.

Newman offered a bit of a compromise.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

One motion filed by Murdaugh’s attorneys sought the release of more information investigators may have about Curtis Eddie Smith. Smith is the alleged failed hitman Murdaugh hired to have himself killed so a surviving son could cash in on an insurance policy.

The defense claims information about Smith could turn the murder case away from Murdaugh.

Another motion presented by the defense was to give them the power to present an alibi without first notifying the state.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also wanted more specifics about the time of the murders. The defense said the state has only given an approximation and they can’t come up with a proper alibi if an exact time isn’t given.

The third motion called for the release of 15 pieces of evidence the defense said has been withheld. Both sides spoke in court Thursday and said some pieces of information did get passed along to the defense after the motions were filed.

“That information is available to the defense,” Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General S. Creighton Waters said. “The indictments themselves specify that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son on June 7, 2021, in Colleton County. It’s extremely well-known, maybe one of the most well-known facts in the state.”

“If that’s their position, put it in writing, so that we then can give you if it’s that time,” said Dick Harpootlian, an attorney for Murdaugh. “It’s not really between then, it’s between here and here. We have a right to know if they want our alibi. If they don’t want to give it to us, we don’t have to give them an alibi.”

Murdaugh’s attorneys also added that he doesn’t need to be at every pre-trial hearing and is willing to waive his right. The attorneys said his time is better served reviewing extensive evidence with his lawyers. The state didn’t object.

Newman said each request would be considered individual, and Murdaught said he plans to be at some of the future hearings.

His presence during the trial is still required. The case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 23.