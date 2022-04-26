SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of an 11-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Scranton.

Zion Burgess was killed at his home Sunday on South Glendale School Road, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He was taken to a hospital after being shot, and later died. His body will be autopsied Thursday morning.

Crandell Corodell Burgess, 27, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while Montarrio Leverne Graham, 35, has been charged with stalking, trepassing/entering premises after warning to leave and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Glendale Road in Scranton after Graham allegedly came onto a neighbor’s property with a firearm following an argument with Burgess and refused to leave after several warnings.

Burgess then tried to shoot Graham but hit the 11-year-old instead, deputies said.

Burgess is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Graham remains in jail on a $5,000 bond related to his arrest on a theft charge earlier in April.

Graham was also jailed in February on multiple drug and theft charges but posted bond and was released after six days in jail, jail records show.

Zion Burgess’ death was part of a slew of violence in the Florence County area over the weekend. Out of eight shootings on Saturday and Sunday in News13’s viewing area, three were within the Florence Police Department’s jurisdiction, and one was handled by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.