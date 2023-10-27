FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manhunt is underway in Florence County after an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a vape shop on S. Irby Street, authorities said.

It happened at about 3 p.m. at the Smoke O’s Vape shop, according to Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told deputies that a man entered the store and demanded merchandise from the clerk while implying that he had a gun.

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

A News13 reporter saw nearly a dozen law-enforcement vehicles at the shop after the incident.

No money was taken and the suspect got away, Nunn said. He is believed to be armed and wearing light-colored pants.

According to Nunn, witnesses also said the suspect might be accompanied by another man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80167 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can be anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Count on News13 for updates.