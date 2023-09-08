FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A baby was surrendered after being born Wednesday at McLeod Regional Medical Center and placed in a licensed foster home, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

It is the seventh baby to be given up in the state in 2023 under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, which is also known as Daniel’s Law, the agency said. The law provides a safe, legal option to surrender a child who is up to 60 days old at designated locations outlined by law.

Marion County DSS took custody of the baby girl, who was born on Sept. 5, after she was discharged from the hospital, DSS said.

Any person who wants to assert parental rights must do so at the Permanency Planning Hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 25, at the Mary E. Buchanan Marion County Family

Court Center in Marion, the DSS said.

Daniel’s Law was implemented in 2001 and named for an infant boy who survived after being buried in a landfill in Allendale County soon after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital.

Sixty-three infants have been surrendered under Daniel’s Law since 2009, according to the DSS. The seven babies surrendered in 2022 were the most so far during any full year.