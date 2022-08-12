BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street.

Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, as of Friday morning.

Thomas is accused of stabbing a person in the upper right arm during a fight, which caused “massive blood loss,” according to Nunn. The victim is expected to survive.