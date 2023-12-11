FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a pickup truck in Florence County on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. along Highway 327 near Highway 76, SCHP said. It happened about six miles east of Florence.

The pickup truck, a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, and the bicyclist, were both traveling north on Highway 327 when they crashed, highway patrol said. The bicyclist was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center where they died.

State troopers said the pickup truck driver was not hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

