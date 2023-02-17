FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence County after authorities said a body was found Thursday evening near Leigh Lane.

The name of the victim has not been released, but a spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities responded at about 7 p.m. after getting a call about the body.

No additional details were immediately available.

The county coroner’s office is also investigating.

Anyone with information possibly connected to the case is asked to call contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.. Tips can remain anonymous.

Count on News13 for updates.