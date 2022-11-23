FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details surrounding the death were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said more details would be released as it becomes available.

Count on News13 for updates.