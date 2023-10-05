FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after the body of a missing fisherman was recovered in Florence County, the agency said.

DNR officers recovered the body of Thurston McCutcheon, 83, of Scranton, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday near a boat landing off Highway 378 in Scranton, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Authorities began looking for the McCutcheon on Wednesday after he went fishing on the Lynches River, von Lutcken said. Family members reported him missing when he didn’t return home and couldn’t be contacted. His vehicle was found parked at the landing.

His body is being sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

