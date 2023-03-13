FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday after a traffic stop that resulted in deputies finding over 100 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The traffic stop happened for a moving violation northbound on I-95, deputies said.

After searching the vehicle and finding the marijuana, deputies arrested Hongzhou Yu, 34, of California and charged him with trafficking in Marijuana, according to the release. Yu will be held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Under South Carolina law, a conviction for trafficking in marijuana for over 100 pounds but less than 25,000 pounds is punishable of up to 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, deputies said.

The estimated street value of the marijuana was approximately $300,000, according to the release.