FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County.
The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene.
News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
