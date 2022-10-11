FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nine students were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a car rear-ended a Florence 1 school district bus in Timmonsville, authorities said.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 76, also known as E. Smith Street, near Aire Acres Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Mitchell Washington, Florence 1 Schools director of transportation, said 19 students were on the bus and that nine of them and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The others were released to their parents or guardians.

Washinton said Bus No. 53 was rear-ended by the car as it was slowing down to stop so a student could get off the bus.

The SCHP is investigating the crash. No additional information was immediately available.

