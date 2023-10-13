FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for the person who stole a gray 2019 Toyota Camry from a convenience store on Hoffmeyer Road while the owner was inside paying for gas.

Deputies said the suspect was dressed in black and wearing a mask when the vehicle was stolen at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle has the South Carolina license plate number GAA 196.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121, extension 80172, or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at www.peedeeswanted.com, by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).