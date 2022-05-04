FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The cause of a fire that broke out at a winery early Wednesday morning is currently unclear, according to authorities.

The Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department received a call about the fire at about 2:50 a.m., according to Chief Jeff Dennis.

Firefighters responded to Cartersville Country Winery, located at 571 Lamar Highway, about four years after another fire happened at the same location.

Four other fire departments, totaling 35 firefighters, helped to put out the fire, according to Dennis.

Crews have since cleared the scene.