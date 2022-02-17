Child injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A child was injured Thursday in a shooting in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened on Battleboro Court in the Florence area, Nunn said. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.