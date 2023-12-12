FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Japanese battery technology company has expanded its investment into a new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery plant in Florence County, according to a news release.

The plant, which is being built by AESC, is expected to open in 2026 and was originally expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs, officials said.

Now, the $810 million commitment will create 450 new jobs, according to the release. The total investment is now up to $1.62 billion and will create 1,620 new jobs.

Officials broke ground on the facility back in June. Gov. Henry McMaster attended the ceremony for the 1.5-million-square-foot plant, which is being built at the intersection of Estate Road and East Old Marion Highway across from Wilson High School.

“Our partnership with Florence County and the state of South Carolina has exceeded our expectations and we are proud to commit to creating additional high value jobs for this great community for years to come,” said Jeff Deaton, AESC’s U.S. managing director, in the release.

“As we continue to make significant strides towards the development of high-performance, longer-range batteries to propel the EV transition in the U.S., we are excited to have Florence County as a partner on this journey with us.”