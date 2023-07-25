FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Construction for a more than $1.3 million equestrian park in Florence County will begin August 7th, according to Nathan Dawsey, Director of Florence County Parks and Recreation.

The park will encompass 4 miles of equestrian trails, an equestrian arena, scenic trails of Lynches River Park, and a section for training horses and obstacle courses.

Dawsey said the existing campgrounds will be transformed into one to specifically accommodate equestrian guest for overnight stay.

In addition to the equestrian amenities there will be a new campground constructed within the park to cater to the traditional RV visitors. This will feature over 20 pull-through sites all of which have water and electric hook-ups, a bathroom, shower facility and a community gathering area.

The park will be located at Lynches River County Park.