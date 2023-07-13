FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cheney Brother has begun construction on a $66 million distribution center in Florence County, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post.

The project, which is in the Pee Dee Commerce East Industrial Park, will bring 280 new jobs to the region, the post said.

Food distributor Cheney Brothers announced plans to build the 400,000-square-foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility in February 2022. It will have major distribution access to interstates and state roadways, the post stated.

“This large facility will be a welcome expansion to an already growing business community here in Florence County,” the chamber said.