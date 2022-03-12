FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice put out a statement Saturday night after former president Donald Trump held a rally in Florence in support of candidates he’s endorsed.

Trump has endorsed Russell Fry to take Rice’s seat after Rice voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite,” Rice said in a statement. “I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what.”

“If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate,” the statement reads. “If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it’s hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote.”