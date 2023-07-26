FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a Conway man Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a person, according to Capt. Bob Drulis with Florence police.

Police responded to a reported sexual assault in the 400 block of South Irby Street, Drulis said. Officers then established that James Morris Ross held the victim against their will and forcibly had sexual relations.

Ross, 59, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, jail records show. He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.