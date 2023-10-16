FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been jailed in Florence County on assault charges after intentionally hitting another vehicle with his own and trying to run it off the road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Thurmond Corey Cannon, 39, has been charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident happened on Sept. 7 at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run call on Kingsburg Highway near Johnsonville.

The victim told deputies that their vehicle was hit multiple times and that Cannon purposefully attempted to force their vehicle off the road, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim’s vehicle also had a 9-year-old and 4-year-old inside.

Cannon was booked into the Florence County Detention Center without bond, online jail records show.