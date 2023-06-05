FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said Priscilla Gran McKnight, 35, of Lake City, was killed in the crash that happened just after 2 a.m. on Highway 52.

McKnight was traveling south on Highway 52 when her vehicle ran off the road and crashed into an embankment, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.