FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico teenager died last week in a head-on crash on W. 7 Mile Road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.
Nyasia Jamary Crawford was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima that was hit by a GMC Yukon that went left of center, according to von Lutcken and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday about a mile west of Pamplico.
Crawford died at the scene, and the driver of the Yukon was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, the highway patrol said.
Von Lutcken said the Yukon driver has been charged in the crash, which is being investigated by the highway patrol.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.