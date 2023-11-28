FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico teenager died last week in a head-on crash on W. 7 Mile Road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Nyasia Jamary Crawford was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima that was hit by a GMC Yukon that went left of center, according to von Lutcken and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday about a mile west of Pamplico.

Crawford died at the scene, and the driver of the Yukon was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, the highway patrol said.

Von Lutcken said the Yukon driver has been charged in the crash, which is being investigated by the highway patrol.

No additional information was immediately available.