Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that the crash happened in Florence County.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A minibike driver who died in a hit-and-run on N. Sally Hill Road Wednesday night has been identified.

Kenneth Austin Wright of Darlington died after the incident, according to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. about 4 miles west of Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both vehicles were traveling north on Sally Hill Road when the vehicle hit the minibike and then drove away. Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

